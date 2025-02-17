English
China condemns United States over Taiwan policy change

Beijing calls revision a "serious regression" and demands correction.

China has strongly criticised the United States for removing language from a State Department fact sheet that previously stated Washington does not support Taiwan's independence. Beijing denounced the change as a dangerous signal to pro-independence forces and accused the United States of persistently using Taiwan to contain China.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson demanded that Washington immediately correct its mistake and adhere to the One China principle. Beijing reiterated that Taiwan is a breakaway province and warned against any actions that could encourage separatist movements. For now, it remains to be seen how the United States will respond.

