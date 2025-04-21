China cautions nations about entering into trade agreements with the United States

HQ

The latest news on the Unites States and China . As trade tensions between the United States and China intensify, Beijing is cautioning other nations against forming economic alliances with Washington that come at China's expense.

The warning comes on the heels of reports that the Trump administration is pressuring countries seeking tariff exemptions to scale back trade with China, including the threat of monetary penalties, prompting Beijing to promise firm and reciprocal countermeasures.

With retaliatory tariffs already shaking the foundations of global commerce, Southeast Asian nations find themselves walking a tightrope between two giants. Many, heavily reliant on Chinese investment and infrastructure, appear hesitant to bend under US influence.