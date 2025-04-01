China calls Taiwan's president a "parasite" as it launches military drills near the island

HQ

The latest news on China and Taiwan . China's military staged on Tuesday a significant show of force near Taiwan, conducting drills along the island's coastlines as a stark warning against separatism and any moves toward Taiwanese independence.

The exercises, which featured naval, air, and artillery manoeuvres, aim to simulate a blockade and air interception, testing military coordination. The Chinese military also ramped up its rhetoric, calling Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te a "parasite."

In response, Taiwan mobilised warships and military aircraft, ensuring readiness. While Taiwan remains firm in its stance against Beijing's sovereignty claims, the situation keeps escalating, with the United States offering its continued support to the island.