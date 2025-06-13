China calls for calm after Israeli strikes on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . China has voiced serious concern over Israel's recent military action against Iran, calling for an immediate de-escalation to avoid further instability in the region, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.



"China opposes any infringement upon Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and opposes any escalation of tensions and expansion of conflicts. A sudden rise in regional tensions is not in the interests of any party," Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

Beijing emphasized its opposition to any breach of national sovereignty and offered to play a mediating role. With tensions rising and both sides preparing for further confrontation, China's intervention underscores its growing diplomatic stake in the Middle East.