China bans AI experts from leaving the country

HQ

It's easy to forget that China is a communist dictatorship that is often subject to scathing criticism for human rights violations and severely restricts its citizens' freedoms. It is precisely in this context that we now find their latest move, as Bloomberg reports that China has banned AI experts at private companies from leaving the country.

And it doesn't stop there; it also includes entrepreneurs and researchers. The aim is to protect Chinese technology and ensure that people do not move to other countries and assist them instead. As a result, a justification and contact with the authorities are required to obtain an exemption to potentially travel abroad.