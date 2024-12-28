China approves over 1,400 games in 2024

HQ

In 2024, China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPAA) approved a record number of games—1,416 to be exact—marking the highest approval rate in five years. This surge in approvals reflects a nearly 32% increase compared to 2023, when only 1,075 games were approved. The jump comes after a significant dip in 2022, when approvals had dropped to around 500. Most of the games are homegrown, with 1,306 of them being developed in China, leaving just 110 from overseas developers.

This trend highlights China's booming domestic gaming market, with developers increasingly turning out successful titles like Black Myth: Wukong, which has garnered international attention. While game sales in China have risen by 7% this year, the country continues to enforce stringent regulations. For instance, players under 18 can only play games for one hour on weekends and public holidays.

Despite China's robust gaming scene, Western games face significant barriers when trying to enter the market. In contrast, new game sales fell 29% in Europe in 2024. With this rapid expansion, what are your thoughts on the ease with which Chinese games make their way to the West, while Western games struggle to be approved in China?

What do you think—will this trend continue in the coming years?