China announces TikTok for the US will utilize a Chinese algorithm US investors set to operate app while Beijing licenses core AI technology.

HQ Just a few hours earlier, Trump confirmed that a group of American companies is prepared to take over TikTok's US operations from China's ByteDance. Now, we get news from China, which confirm that the American version of TikTok, soon to be sold to US investors, will retain elements of ByteDance's Chinese algorithm. This, someone could say, raises questions about whether the algorithm can be fully separated from its Chinese origins, a key demand from US regulators. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! TikTok logo seen on mobile with cyber code displayed on screen. On 23 March 2023 in Brussels, Belgium // Shutterstock