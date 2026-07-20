China and the Philippines are trading accusations following an incident between vessels in waters disputed by the two countries

HQ

Territorial conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region continue to escalate, with China at the centre of them all. The Asian giant maintains a confrontational stance whilst subtly but progressively threatening the maritime and territorial sovereignty of the other countries in its vicinity. In addition to the crisis with Taiwan, there is now an incident in the waters of the South China Sea involving the Philippines.

According to a Reuters report, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stated that a Chinese Coast Guard rigid-hulled inflatable boat, with eight crew members on board, approached within close range of their warship stranded on Second Thomas Shoal and took photographs and videos. When two Philippine Navy boats moved in to drive the Chinese vessel away, its crew "reacted violently and aggressively, striking members of the Philippine Navy with a wooden baton."

Both nations accuse each other of making threats and escalating the situation, and China has denied allegations of aggressive behaviour during the encounters in the South China Sea and has accused the Philippines of encroaching on its waters. This issue is expected to be discussed at an ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) meeting in Manila this week, which the Chinese Foreign Minister is also scheduled to attend.