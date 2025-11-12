China and Spain meet to "work hand in hand"

HQ

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for deeper cooperation with Spain to boost both countries' global influence, as he met King Felipe VI in Beijing on Wednesday. The Spanish monarch's visit marks the first state trip to China by a Spanish king in nearly two decades, reflecting Madrid's push to expand its diplomatic and economic presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

Xi said China was ready to work "hand in hand" with Spain to build a more stable and dynamic partnership, while both leaders attended a document signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Beijing has recently proposed resuming investment talks with the European Union, frozen since 2021, in an effort to ease trade tensions.

Xi Jinping: "China stands ready to work hand in hand with Spain to build a comprehensive strategic partnership"

Spain has intensified its outreach to China following the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles in mid-2024. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has made two visits to promote Spain as an investment hub for green technologies, automotives, and emerging industries.

As the EU's largest exporter of pork products, Spain also faces pressure from China's retaliatory tariffs, which could reach up to 62.4%. King Felipe's visit adds a layer of diplomatic nuance to the relationship, with the monarch emphasizing mutual trust and long-standing friendship between the two nations.