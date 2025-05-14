English
World news

China and Colombia strengthen ties with new Belt and Road agreement

The two nations advance strategic cooperation as Beijing expands its influence in Latin America.

The latest news on China and Colombia. Both countries have formalized a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative, reinforcing growing economic ties between both countries, state media said on Wednesday after their leaders met in China.

With China already Colombia's second-largest trading partner, the agreement aims to deepen infrastructure, trade, and investment links. The move highlights Beijing's continued outreach in Latin America, as some countries reassess their involvement in the initiative.

Xi Jinping and Gustavo Petro // Shutterstock

