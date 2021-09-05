China allows minors to play video games only three hours a week

HQ

As we all know, China has a firm grip on its citizen's lives on every level. These include things that would normally be considered the responsibility of the parents of a person under 18 years of age. And now China has done it again.

People under the age of 18 can only play video games three hours a week. And you can't just play three hours in a row on a day you choose. No, of course not. The Chinese government has made that choice for you. Minors can only play from 8 PM to 9 PM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. During public holidays there is an extra hour of play from 8 PM to 9 PM as well. These restrictions include all gaming devices, including phones.

This new policy means that parents of minors are being liberated from the responsibility to control their kids' behavior, and that minors themselves are being liberated from choosing when they are playing their three hours. The Chinese government has thought of everything!

NPPA's (National Press and Publication Administration) spokesperson made it clear, that this is all about protecting the youth.

"Teenagers are the future of our motherland. Protecting the physical and mental health of minors is related to the people's vital interests, and relates to the cultivation of the younger generation in the era of national rejuvenation."

How is this new regulation being enforced? Well, gaming companies can offer their services to minors only during accepted hours. And users must provide their real name while registering, which will then be checked by different verification systems.

At least we now know, that gaming enthusiasts under the age of 18 are being protected, and that they (and their parents) have been liberated from doing these kinds of decisions.

Thanks, Reuters