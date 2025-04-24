China advocates for elimination of tariffs to resolve trade conflict with US

HQ

The latest news on China and United States . Beijing has stepped up its rhetoric, urging the United States to abandon all unilateral tariffs if it genuinely seeks a resolution to the ongoing trade standoff.

Despite American claims of behind-the-scenes engagement, China maintains that no talks have taken place. Meanwhile, the Trump administration appears to be weighing a significant reduction in tariffs, potentially slashing rates from 145% to nearly half.

Back home, China has been rallying support from foreign investors affected by United States duties, promising to turn adversity into opportunity. The message from Beijing is clear: the burden of de-escalation lies squarely on Washington's shoulders.