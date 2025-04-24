China advocates for elimination of tariffs to resolve trade conflict with US

Dansk
The latest news on China and United States. Beijing has stepped up its rhetoric, urging the United States to abandon all unilateral tariffs if it genuinely seeks a resolution to the ongoing trade standoff.
Despite American claims of behind-the-scenes engagement, China maintains that no talks have taken place. Meanwhile, the Trump administration appears to be weighing a significant reduction in tariffs, potentially slashing rates from 145% to nearly half.
Back home, China has been rallying support from foreign investors affected by United States duties, promising to turn adversity into opportunity. The message from Beijing is clear: the burden of de-escalation lies squarely on Washington's shoulders.