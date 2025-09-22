Chimps are consuming a bottle of lager's worth of alcohol a day

HQ

Wild chimpanzees are consuming about a bottle of lager's worth of alcohol a day, according to scientists, from eating ripened fruit. Based on the amount of fruit they eat, chimps were consuming around 2 UK units of alcohol a day in around 14g of ethanol.

Aleksey Maro of the University of California, Berkeley, told the BBC "human attraction to alcohol probably arose from this dietary heritage of our common ancestor with chimpanzees." We've known chimps and other primates consume fruit from the forest floor for years, but now we may understand just how much sugar and alcohol they're getting from it.

This also helps to explain why humans have a taste for alcohol. It could be written in our genetic code, going back millions of years. Like with our modern selves, apparently the chimpanzees can also use the fallen fruits or alcohol within them for creating social bonds, hanging out with their fellows.

It is worth noting that the chimps were not consuming enough alcohol to get drunk, as this would decrease their chances of survival out in the wild.

