Chimpanzees learning to heal themselves with plants could lead to humans discovering new medicines

As we edge ever closer to a Planet of the Apes situation, it seems chimps are discovering how to use simple medicines. It has been reported by scientists (via the BBC) that wild chimpanzees are able to heal themselves and self-medicate.

In their natural environment, chimps will find pain-relieving and anti-bacterial plants to heal themselves. Researchers think that by testing these plants on humans, we could see the development of new medicines.

"We can't test everything in these forests for their medicinal properties," said Dr Elodie Freymann from the University of Oxford. "So why not test the plants that we have this information about - plants the chimps are seeking out?"

Freymann used the example of an injured chimp limping away from its group to search for ferns, not for food purposes, but to help heal itself. We'll have to see if any of these medicines prove potent enough for human use, but perhaps chimps could lead to a great discovery.

