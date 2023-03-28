Chimp Empire gets first official trailer

HQ

Chimp Empire is a new documentary from Netflix, following humanity's closest living relatives as they strive to survive in a harsh jungle environment. While we may think of chimps as smiling, friendly ape cousins of our own, the new trailer shows their darker side too.

This is especially the case as one group of chimps comes across another and we see the violence that ensues. It seems this nature documentary is going to be a bit more hardcore than what the genre usually showcases.

Also, if a chimp version of Game of Thrones isn't enough to sell you on it, the documentary will be narrated by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who will lend his excellent talents to the series when it airs on the 19th of April.

Will you be watching Chimp Empire? Check out the trailer below: