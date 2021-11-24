Chilling psychological horror Martha is Dead gets a February 24, 2022 release date

HQ

At this year's Golden Joystick Awards, LKA announced that its chilling psychological horror Martha is Dead will release on February 24, 2022. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that this is a slight delay from the game's rather vague late 2021 release window.

Pre-orders for physical PS4 and PS5 versions of Marth is Dead are now live and can be placed here. These physical editions come bundled with a reversible sleeve, a double-sided A3 poster, and a collectible sticker sheet. Additionally, the game's soundtrack will be getting a release on vinyl, and you can register your interest here.

"Martha Is Dead has been a long journey for us, but we're now nearing the point where the whole world will get to play it," offers Luca Dalco, Founder & Director, LKA. "this is an experience curated to be faithful and accurate to the era, from our authentic recreation of the Tuscan countryside through to the impact that WWII had on Italy. We can't wait for people to experience the game for themselves."

