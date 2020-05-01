Chilling horror game Maid of Sker releasing in June

Wales Interactive's upcoming horror game Maid of Sker has a rather snug release window, releasing in June of this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a Switch release to come later, in Q3 2020. The game offers a first-person survival experience inspired by Welsh folklore elements and stories. Maid of Sker is using psychological horror elements mixed with a 3D sound-based AI system as its core survival mechanic and a soundtrack of reimagined Welsh hymns and lullabies recorded by Tia Kalmaru.

Check the new trailer out below.