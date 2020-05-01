LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xcom: Chimera Squad
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Maid of Sker

Chilling horror game Maid of Sker releasing in June

Wales Interactive is bringing the horrors of Welsh folklore to gamers around the world in June.

Wales Interactive's upcoming horror game Maid of Sker has a rather snug release window, releasing in June of this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a Switch release to come later, in Q3 2020. The game offers a first-person survival experience inspired by Welsh folklore elements and stories. Maid of Sker is using psychological horror elements mixed with a 3D sound-based AI system as its core survival mechanic and a soundtrack of reimagined Welsh hymns and lullabies recorded by Tia Kalmaru.

Check the new trailer out below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Maid of Sker

Related texts



Loading next content