Chillin' by the Fire, the quirkiest game from Nintendo Direct, is out now on Switch 2

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase for upcoming Switch and Switch 2 games may have lacked big announcements, but it had a good variety of genres and sizes, including some cute small games that will surely delight gamers looking for a cosy, relaxing experience: Chillin' by the Fire.

The name of the game, developed by Oink Games, says it all. Chillin' by the Fire is a campfire simulator, with the only goal of lighting and maintaining a fire on the beach. The nice thing is that it supports Nintendo Switch 2's GameChat and camera (you can use the Nintendo camera, or any USB camera), so you can literally sit by the fire with your friends chatting.

The game seems to be an exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2, not releasing on the original Switch, precisely because GameChat with video compatibility is its big selling point. And the best news is that it releases today. Will you give Chillin' by the fire a chance?