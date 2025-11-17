Chile heads to runoff between communist candidate and pro-Trump conservative

HQ

We just got the news that Chile is heading to a runoff after Jeannette Jara, a Communist Party member and former labor minister, secured 26.8% of votes in Sunday's election, narrowly ahead of ultraconservative candidate José Antonio Kast, who finished with 24%.

Kast, a Trump admirer, centered his message on security, promising mass deportations and new barriers along Chile's northern border. Jara emphasized social protections and urged voters not to let fear drive the country's direction.

Analysts say José Antonio Kast (Trump admirer) could benefit from right-wing candidates eliminated in the first round, while Jeannette Jara (Communist Party member) must win over voters wary of her party's ties to Cuba and Venezuela.

With the country anxious about crime and economic stagnation, both campaigns are expected to shift toward the political center. Both candidates now face the challenge of expanding their appeal before the December 14 runoff.