Children's television becomes a horrific bloodbath in Buddy

There's something about children's mascots and characters turning into bloodthirsty killers that we as fans can't seem to get enough of in film format. Five Nights at Freddy's continues to be successful, with this following the Nicolas Cage-led Willy's Wonderland too, and in the near future there will be another indie exploration of this front.

This coming film is known as Buddy, and it's a little different as it's set in a children's TV show featuring lovely mascot characters who break and become sadistic killers when the children won't play along.

Coming from Roadside Attractions, Buddy is directed by V/H/S Halloween's Casper Kelly, and it features quite the stacked cast, spanning Cristin Milioti, Topher Grace, Patton Oswalt, and Keegan-Michael Key among others.

Set to land in cinemas on August 28, you can see the teaser trailer for Buddy below, alongside the official synopsis for the twisted and savage horror flick.

"Remember Buddy—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic childrens' television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?

"Inside the colorful world of "It's Buddy!", a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world."