Children suffer disproportionately from intensifying climate-related hazards, Unicef warns

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Unicef ​​warns of the accumulation of multiple overlapping climate-related hazards, that could overwhelm governments and social services, as reported by Reuters and YLE.

Specifically, up to 1.8 billion children are at risk of drought, and 1.2 billion are at risk of extreme heat, according to UN children's agency Unicef. They examined the impact of climate-related hazards on the lives of children around the world. Studied climate-related hazards include air pollution, storms, floods, and malaria. The report also examined access to water, health care and social services in children's lives.

Children are suffering disproportionately from climate-related hazards. Up to 1.1 billion children worldwide were exposed to at least three overlapping climate-related hazards. This means that governments must invest in social infrastructure, preparedness, and disaster management to reduce children's exposure.

Up to 662 million children are at risk from tropical storms, 337 million from river floods, and 33 million from coastal landslides. Malaria is a risk to 1 billion children, mainly in Africa.

And finally, in 2024, climate-related hazards disrupted the schooling of 242 million children in 85 countries.