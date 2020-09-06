Children of Morta's 'Paws and Claws' charity DLC has raised $50,000 for Humane Society International

You're watching Advertisements

On August 24th, 11 bit studios and Dead Mage launched the 'Paws and Claws' charity DLC for Children of Morta. All proceeds from the sale of the DLC are to be donated to Humane Society International (HSI). On the first anniversary of the game's launch, 11 bit proudly announced that the initiative had raised more than $50,000 to help animals around the globe.

In celebration of the anniversary, 11 bit studios launched a fundraising campaign on Twitch that is set to run until September 13. Check out the Tiltify campaign page here.

Paws and Claws is priced at $3.99, and the aforementioned $50K sum is the result of sales across PC and console. The DLC is available on all major platforms: GOG.com, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, and Xbox One.