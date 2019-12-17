Children of Morta gets roadmap for 2020 content

Developer Dead Mage and publisher 11 bit Studios have revealed a brand new roadmap of content for RPG Children of Morta, which released back in September, and this promises to bolster the content offering in 2020.

The RPG earned back its development costs after three days on sale, and you can see the roadmap below, with most of the content on the way set to be free. In fact, it's only the Uncharted Lands expansion which isn't free, as it's paid DLC telling the next story for the Bergson family, including a main quest, home event, another playable hero, new enemies, and a fresh boss.

This is last place on the roadmap though, and before that (in order) we have the Shrine of Challenge, introducing the hard difficulty and an item pack with over 20 new items like Divine Graces and Charms.

Then we have the Setting Sun Inn, inviting us to New Game+ in which you can carry your character, Morv, workshop upgrades, and skill tree to a new playthrough. After that we have a 'Random Encounter', but we don't know what's coming here.

Continuing on, a new playable character is coming, followed by online co-op via The Fellowship Sanctuary. Then we have Temple of the Endless - a series of arenas with waves of enemies, mini-bosses, and a new boss (compatible with online co-op) - and The Treasure update, throwing in 30 new items.

On top of that, the soundtrack for the game is now available on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes for you to listen to right now.

Have you tried the game yet?

