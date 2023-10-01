Children in Need is bringing together the UK gaming community for charity event in November

HQ

The BBC has announced that it is teaming up with various game companies spread throughout the UK for a special Children in Need broadcast. Known as Game to Give, this will see an event being hosted live on BBC Three and on BBC iPlayer, wherein money will be raised for charity and with the hope that it will further highlight the positive impact games can have.

To this end, so far the UK's games trade body, Ukie, and Ubisoft are among the list of companies that have teamed up to help support this charitable broadcast, with these two joining forces to host a Just Dance event that will see players dancing along with the famous yellow bear, Pudsey.

Speaking about Game to Give, Children in Need state: "We are helping to fund charities all over the UK who are using video games to support children. We want to raise awareness about the benefits that responsible gaming can have. We also want to celebrate the social aspect of gaming and its power to unite people through play."

Game to Give will be held on November 10, 2023, so make sure to watch along and perhaps make a donation toward this very honourable cause.