Children caught in the crossfire as violence escalates in Eastern Congo

As the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo intensifies, both the national army and M23 rebels stand accused of violence against children, with records of killings, abductions, and sexual assaults escalating rapidly, according to reports (via Reuters).

According to these reports, fleeing soldiers have allegedly committed crimes including murder and rape, while M23 fighters have been accused of summary executions of minors. In Bukavu, the United Nations reported that three children were killed after picking up abandoned weapons, reflecting the desperate circumstances engulfing the region.

The humanitarian crisis worsens as families attempt to escape the bloodshed, with exhausted children succumbing on the journey to neighboring Burundi. Meanwhile, M23 claims to be restoring order in recently captured territories, but for many, including those who have lost loved ones, peace remains a distant hope.