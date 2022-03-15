Chihuahua aims to be the very best by performing to Pokémon theme song at Crufts this year

HQ

It's that time of the year again when Crufts airs across the United Kingdom. The dog show has a bunch of pooches performing all kinds of athletic feats, in a sort of sporting series to highlight dogs doing the tasks they were originally bred for.

At this year's show, a certain little Chihuahua has already become a sensation following its performance at the show to none other than the Pokémon theme song. You could say that Sophie the Chihuahua and Jenny (her trainer) were aiming to be the very best, and to achieve that feat, Jenny even sported a blue shirt and a red baseball cap to reflect the iconic look of Ash Ketchum.

The performance even went a step further as Sophie and Jenny discovered a Bulbasaur lurking in some bushes and did some fancy footwork around a Pokéball. It's all very impressive, but unfortunately did not result in the pair winning the event.

You can however, catch the performance for yourself here, with Sophie and Jenny taking the stage at the 16:30 timestamp.