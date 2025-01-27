Chiefs and Eagles are the contenders for a Super Bowl that could make history

HQ

Kansas City Chiefs coulc¡d make history in the Super Bowl as the first team to win the Championship three times in a row. The team has reached the final after beating Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the NFC final (one of the NFL conferences) on Sunday. Its rival will be Philadelphia Eagles, after defeating Washington Commanders 55-23 on the AFC final (the other NFL conference, that had a surprise upset in the semifinal).

The Super Bowl between Chiefs and Eagles will be a repeat from 2023 final, when Chiefs won their third Super Bowl (the've won it in 1969 and 2019). Never before has a team won three Super Bowls in a row, but Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, is the favourite to achieve the feat, even if they struggled against Bills.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles has won the title twice, the last time in 2018. Between 1991 and 1994 they lost four Super Bowls in a row. Their star is Saquon Barkley, the player with more yards rushed this season.

NFL fans will have to wait a couple of weeks, as the LIX Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.