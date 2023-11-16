Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget's trailer teases an eggcellent adventure

HQ

In less than a month, fans of the stop-motion animation studio, Aardman, can finally check out the Bristol-based company's long-awaited Chicken Run sequel. Because on December 15, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be making its debut on Netflix, and with it bringing an entirely new and charming eggcellent adventure to look forward to.

The movie is coming from director Sam Fell, and sees Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, David Bradley, and more all lending their voices to bring the cast of characters to life.

The plot synopsis for the film is as follows: "Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in."

With the movie debuting on Netflix on a month, and in select cinemas too, you can check out the full trailer for the film below, as well as the brand-new poster.