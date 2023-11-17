Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is coming to Park Beyond

HQ

To coincide with the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget on Netflix in mid-December, Aardman has partnered up with Bandai Namco and Limbic Entertainment to bring a Chicken Run-themed world to Park Beyond next month.

Set to debut on December 15th, we're told that this DLC will bring two new entertainers, coaster cars and modules, two new flat rides, and hundreds of pieces of scenery that reflect the Chicken Run aesthetic.

The DLC will be purchasable separately and is not launching as part of the annual pass. However, it is being given away for free for anyone who pre-ordered Park Beyond, meaning you could be eligible for Chicken Run additions without having to spend a dime.