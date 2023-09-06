Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arrives on Netflix this December

The long-awaited sequel from Aardman is almost here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While Aardman is famous for many different films and characters, including Wallace & Gromit most predominantly, one of the animation studio's first and most iconic works is Chicken Run. That film debuted in 2000, and now, over 20 years later, the animation team is back and ready to release a sequel.

Known as Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, this movie will be making its debut on Netflix on December 15, 2023, and ahead of that date a trailer has now been released to give an idea of the story it will be aiming to tell. Catch that below.

HQ

In terms of the plot synopsis for the movie, Netflix describes the film as follows: "For Ginger and the flock, all is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home to roost; they'll stop at nothing even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk to save chicken-kind. This time, they're breaking in!"

Are you looking forward to Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Related texts



Loading next content