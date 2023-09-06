Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arrives on Netflix this December

While Aardman is famous for many different films and characters, including Wallace & Gromit most predominantly, one of the animation studio's first and most iconic works is Chicken Run. That film debuted in 2000, and now, over 20 years later, the animation team is back and ready to release a sequel.

Known as Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, this movie will be making its debut on Netflix on December 15, 2023, and ahead of that date a trailer has now been released to give an idea of the story it will be aiming to tell. Catch that below.

HQ

In terms of the plot synopsis for the movie, Netflix describes the film as follows: "For Ginger and the flock, all is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home to roost; they'll stop at nothing even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk to save chicken-kind. This time, they're breaking in!"

Are you looking forward to Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?