Chicken Nugget just keeps getting weirder with every trailer

I've been keeping close tabs on Netflix's upcoming South Korean comedy series Chicken Nugget ever since I saw its first image, largely because the series seems bat-shit crazy. The latest trailer doesn't do a whole lot to dissuade that.

In the broader look at the series that makes its arrival on the streamer on March 15, we see a father and an admirer embarking on a wild quest to save a woman who has been turned into a chicken nugget by a strange machine. While the premise seems relatively understandable, the trailer leads the pair on all manner of crazy hijinks as they look to return the woman to her human form.

Check out the latest trailer for Chicken Nugget below, ahead of its arrival on Netflix in two weeks.