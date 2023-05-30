Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Chicken McNugget game device announced by McDonald's

Unfortunately, it's only confirmed for China.

Tetris originally debuted in 1985 and had it's big breakthrough with the Game Boy version in 1989. Since then, it's a serious candidate to be the game that's been available on most different platforms through the years.

With this being said, we believe this latest new format might be the weirdest yet. Chinese McDonald's has introduced a promotion with a Tetris game device shaped like a Chicken McNugget, delivered in a packaging resembling a Chicken McNugget box. So far it's only confirmed for China, but with enough attention (people seem to love the idea on Twitter), chances are it might show up on our shores as well.

If not, we can recommend you to check out eBay where these Tetris McNuggets currently costs around $30-40.

