Chicken McNugget game device announced by McDonald's

Tetris originally debuted in 1985 and had it's big breakthrough with the Game Boy version in 1989. Since then, it's a serious candidate to be the game that's been available on most different platforms through the years.

With this being said, we believe this latest new format might be the weirdest yet. Chinese McDonald's has introduced a promotion with a Tetris game device shaped like a Chicken McNugget, delivered in a packaging resembling a Chicken McNugget box. So far it's only confirmed for China, but with enough attention (people seem to love the idea on Twitter), chances are it might show up on our shores as well.

If not, we can recommend you to check out eBay where these Tetris McNuggets currently costs around $30-40.