Chicago Bulls waive guard Jaden Ivey after homophobic comments on Instagram

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Chicago Bulls have announced that they have parted ways with Jaden Ivey, the 24-year-old guard who was traded from Detroit Pistons on February 3, due to "conduct detrimental to the team". Ivey made an Instagram live on March 30 where he said that "Pride Month is unrighteousness".

He said "The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, 'Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness."

Ivey was originally the No. 5 pick in 2022 but knee injuries prevented him from playing much. He was traded from the Pistons just before the trade deadline in February, and only appeared in four games before being sidelined due to a knee injury. According to ESPN, he was outspoken about his Christianity and was "preachy" in the locker room.

During his Instagram lives, he spoke hours about religion, abortion, anti-Catholicism and LGBT rights. Following his comments, it may be hard for him to find a new NBA team willing to hire him.