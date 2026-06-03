Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams named Madden NFL 27 cover star

We're now into the summer, which means the whole cycle of preparing for a new chapter of the Madden NFL series of sports games is underway. As these games tend to launch in August, around when the preseason of the NFL is in progress, the cycle of revealing the cover stars and the best-rated athletes in the game has commenced, and speaking on the former point, a talent who will no doubt have many eyes on him next year gets the honour of being the standard edition's cover athlete.

Following an impressive season that saw his Chicago Bears finish second in the NFC and advance into the Divisional Round of the playoffs (where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams), quarterback Caleb Williams has been named as the Madden NFL 27 cover star.

Usually, such an honour goes hand-in-hand with a high rating in the respective game, which might ruffle a few feathers considering Williams didn't win any trophies at NFL Honours last year, didn't break the Bears' curse of having a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards in the regular season, failed to reach the NFC Championship game (never mind the Super Bowl), and otherwise only led the NFL in interceptions thrown during his two postseason games. Essentially, Williams and the Bears had a good season, but will it/should it be enough to match the maximum 99 rating we often see cover stars be granted after a remarkable season in their respective role?

Let us know what you think about Williams being the Madden NFL 27 cover star and who do you think will go down as the top-rated athletes in this year's game?