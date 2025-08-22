Chibi-Robo! now available for Switch 2 via Nintendo's online service

May 2006 was a magical time of year in Europe, because Chibi-Robo! was released on Nintendo GameCube. At that time, people had mostly moved on the new and shinier consoles, so Chibi-Robo! never got the attention it deserved. But now, almost 20 years later, this mistake can be corrected.

With a new trailer, Nintendo has announced to us, that Chibi-Robo! has now been added to ever growing selection of GameCube games in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

In Chibi-Robo! the idea is to help around the house by doing tasks as a small and happy robot. But there is of course combat as well... in Nintendo style.

There is a good chance that you have never played this hidden gem, so now it is a high time to do so. Watch the trailer right here in Gamereactor.