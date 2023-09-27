Chevy Chase on leaving Community: "I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me"

Chevy Chase has finally talked about why he decided to leave the hilarious sitcom, Community. Speaking with the WTF podcast, Chase, who played Pierce Hawthorne in the show for multiple seasons as a member of the main cast, left abruptly leaving many to speculate why exactly, and now we have heard the actor's take on the matter.

"I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained. Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn't hard-hitting enough for me."

Chase continued, "I didn't mind the character. I just felt that it was... I felt happier being alone. I just didn't want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much."

Community is being resurrected for a sixth season by Yahoo! Screen, and while many of the recurring stars are coming back to portray their characters, including Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, and so forth, there has been no mention whether Chase will make a return as Pierce in any form.

Thanks, GamesRadar.