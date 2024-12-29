Chevy Chase criticizes Jason Reitman's Saturday Night: "You should be ashamed of yourself"

HQ

The legendary comedian Chevy Chase directed sharp criticism at Jason Reitman after watching his latest film, Saturday Night, which depicts the creation of the iconic comedy show Saturday Night Live in the mid-70s. On the podcast Fly on the Wall, Reitman shared that Chase approached him after a screening of the film, patted him on the shoulder, and said:

"You should be ashamed of yourself."

The hosts, David Spade and Dana Carvey, both former members of SNL, noted that Chase's reaction was typical of him. Despite spending two years portraying Chase and the first season of Saturday Night Live, Reitman took the criticism lightly, considering it a unique "Chevy Chase moment."

