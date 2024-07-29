Chevrolet's 2025 Corvette ZR1 will feature the most powerful American V8 engine ever

HQ

If you thought that the electric movement would signal the end of the combustion engine movement, you would be very wrong. In fact, while some car makers are transitioning to become all-electric, others are sticking to their guns and doubling-down on the tried and tested ICU format.

One such company is Chevrolet, who as well as offering a few electric options, will also be expanding its ICU portfolio next year with an updated Corvette ZR1 that features an engine that is described as the "most-powerful V8 ever produced in America".

This mega engine will be a 5.5L, twin-turbocharged DOHC flat-plane crank V8 that is regarded as the LT7. It's able to kick out 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 1,123 Nm of Torque at 6,000 rpm. In terms of performance, this equates to a top speed over 215 mph and a quarter-mile knocked out in less than 10 seconds.

Take a look at the new Corvette below.

