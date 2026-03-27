Chevrolet unveils the wild new Corvette Grand Sport X

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Chevrolet is bringing back one of its most beloved performance badges and adding a modern twist. The new Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport X has been revealed as part of the expanding C8 line-up, combining a traditional V8 setup with hybrid all-wheel drive for the first time in a Grand Sport model.

It's positioned between the base Stingray and more extreme variants like the Z06, and it aims to deliver a balance of everyday usability and serious track performance. At its core is a brand-new 6.7-litre LS6 V8, producing around 535 horsepower, but the headlining model, the X, pairs this V8 with an electric front motor, creating an all-wheel-drive hybrid system with a combined output of roughly 720 horsepower.

Inside, Chevrolet has updated the interior with a more modern layout, including a digital interface with multiple driver-focused displays and a cleaner centre console design.

Production is set to begin in summer 2026, with sales expected later that year.