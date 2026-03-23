Chessington World of Adventures will open a Minecraft World in 2027

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Over the past couple of years, theme park fans in the UK have been treated to all kinds of good news in relation to Universal looking to open one of its theme parks a few miles outside of London. This would be a big European rival to its Los Angeles and Orlando resorts, offering, as per recent reports, lands dedicated to a variety of iconic British brands be this James Bond or Harry Potter. While promising, this park is years away from opening its doors, but fortunately there will be a big reason to visit Chessington World of Adventures in 2027 instead.

As per the recent Minecraft Live show, where a Minecraft Dungeons sequel was presented, it has been revealed that the British theme park will be getting a dedicated Minecraft World and that it will be opening as soon as in 2027. It's regarded as a $50 million project that will represent "the next major evolution of the franchise," which has recently included a live-action movie that has a sequel on the horizon.

As per what this theme park world will offer, we're told: "The land will include new attractions including a world-first Minecraft coaster, themed retail and dining, plus a host of fan favourites and ridiculous fun from the Minecraft universe."

The world will also be inspired by iconic biomes, mobs, and items from Minecraft, and a bunch of concept art for how the land could look has been shared, as you can see below.

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