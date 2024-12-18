Chess joins the Esports World Cup 2025 line-up

HQ

Over the past months and weeks, we've seen more games join the 2025 Esports World Cup ahead of its return to Riyadh next summer. Alongside the likes of Dota 2 and Rainbow Six: Siege, we can now add Chess to the mix of eSports that will be played for a grand prize.

One of the oldest games in history has seen an immense rise in popularity in modern times, with Chess.com having nearly 200 million members. "Bringing chess, a game that has been played for 1,500 years, to the Esports World Cup is a truly exciting moment," said Ralf Reichart, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. "It's the perfect example of how games evolve: from boards to screens, the core competition stays the same. Chess's rich history, global appeal, and thriving competitive scene make it a perfect fit for our mission to unite the world's most popular games and their passionate communities under one competitive umbrella."

World-renowned Chess player Magnus Carlsen, will be joining the Esports World Cup as an ambassador for the sport. "I'm thrilled to see chess join some of the biggest games in the world at the Esports World Cup," he said. "This partnership is an incredible opportunity to grow the game, by introducing chess to new audiences and inspiring the next generation of players."

If you want a chance to join the Esports World Cup in Chess, to have your shot at winning the lion's share of the $1.5 million prize pool, you can take part in qualifiers on Chess.com in March and February next year, if you think you've got the Chess chops.