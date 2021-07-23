Chernobylite PC version releases next week

Developer The Farm 51 finally revealed the official release date for their highly anticipated action adventure, Chernobylite.

For PC players, the wait is not so long. Chernobylite is coming to GOG, Steam and Epic Games Store right next week, on July 28th. However, console players will have to wait until September 7th before they can get into the Exclusion Zone and explore the "atmospheric locations, colourful characters, fast-paced action, and deep stories" on PS4 and Xbox One.

If you're interested in checking what you're going to face in Chernobylite, you can read our preview here, and take a look at the trailer below.