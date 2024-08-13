Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone announced for 2025

HQ

Following the success of its 2021 survival horror shooter Chernobylite, The Farm 51 is back with a sequel, which is set to come to consoles and PC next year.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone will feature co-op elements, with players once again exploring the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Chernobyl and its surrounding areas. It seems we'll also see more of a mix between third and first-person perspectives, which will be a first for the games.

It seems from what we know about the story that the efforts to stop the spread of a resource called Chernobylite failed and that now players will have to find an exclusion zone in order to survive. Luckily, you can do so with a friend this time as mentioned, so perhaps the horror will be toned down.

