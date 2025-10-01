Chernobyl nuclear power plant hit by power outage after Russian strikes

HQ

Russian shelling has once again disrupted Ukraine's energy network, now cutting power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant and its protective containment structure. Authorities confirmed that surrounding areas near the northern border also suffered widespread outages, with hospitals relying on backup systems while crews worked on repairs. Despite the incident, officials stressed there was no immediate increase in radioactive risk. "Today, a Russian strike on one of our energy substations in Slavutych caused a blackout lasting more than three hours at the former Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant facilities," Zelensky wrote on X.