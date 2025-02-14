HQ

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has once again identified traces of tear gas on the battlefield in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to a new statement, raising new concerns over compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

While riot control agents like tear gas are banned in warfare, Ukraine and the United States have accused Russia of using them to force soldiers from trenches. The latest discovery, based on evidence collected in October, includes residue on grenade shells and soil samples, following a similar report in November.

Although not lethal, tear gas causes intense eye and respiratory problems, adding another layer of violence to an already brutal conflict. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond.