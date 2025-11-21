Chelsea's Cole Palmer to miss games against Barcelona and Arsenal after fracturing his toe with a door

HQ

Cole Palmer, one of the starts from Chelsea, who recently lifted UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup this year, suffered a freak, but thankfully mild accident on Wednesday night that will kept him away from the football field for one more week.

The attacking midfielder has been absent for the last two months due to a groin injury. He was ready to return this weekend after the international break, for Saturday's match against Burnley in Premier League, but fractured his toe in a domestic accident at home, when he hit a door with his toe in his left leg.

As a result, it will take a week to heal from this setback, meaning that he will miss not only this Saturday's match, but two very important games next week: Tuesday's duel against Barcelona in Champions League and Arsenal the following weekend.

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea manager, confirmed it in the press conference: "Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe. It is nothing important, but he won't be back in the next week. I wake up many times during the night - I hit my head, my legs, my everything - so it can happen."

Even without Palmer, Chelsea has done well this season: third in Premier League six points behind leader Arsenal, and twelth in Champions League with seven points.