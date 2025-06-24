Chelsea trains under code red heat as they prepare a match they can't afford to lose

HQ

Chelsea has an important match tonight (tomorrow at dawn in European time, 2:00 AM BST, 3:00 AM CEST on Wednesday). They face ES Tunis and are forced to win if they want to join Flamengo as runner-ups from Group D at Club World Cup. Unlike other groups, the math is simple: Flamengo is already confirmed as Group Leaders and Los Angeles FC are already eliminated, so it's like a direct knockout between Chelsea and Espérance Tunis... although a draw would be enough for the London side. The Tunisian club can only qualify if they defeat Chelsea.

However, while Chelsea is clear favourites, they are not enjoying their time in Philadelphia, as temperatures are close to breaking records: it is expected that they will top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8C) for the first time in 13 years. But the humidity, reaching 45%, means that the wind chill is closer to 45C. That makes training "almost impossible", said manager Enzo Maresca, explaining that the morning session has been "very, very, very short", as reported by BBC Sport. "It's been just about tomorrow's game, planning for tomorrow, and that's it. No more than that".

In fact, the city issued a Heat Health Emergency between Sunday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 25 at 20:00, one hour before kick-off at the Lincoln Financial Field (local time). Thankfully, this match will be played in the evening, protecting the players from a dangerous heat, although that means European fans will have to stay up all night if they want to watch it live.