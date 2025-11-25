Chelsea thrashes Barcelona, Manchester City suffers first defeat to Leverkusen: Champions League results

HQ

Tuesday games on Champions League leaves Barça with another defeat, and the heaviest in a long time: 3-0 against Chelsea, first match without scoring since last December, and in a seriously compromised position if they want to finish in the top 8 of the league: they will be forced to winn all three upcoming matches.

Chelsea, that started their Champions League campaign with a defeat, has now climbed to (provisional) fourth place in the table. Manchester City, which was one of the few unbeaten teams in the table, suffered a defeat at the Etihad Stadium, 2-0 against Bayer Leverkusen, but remains sixth in the table.

Tuesday was also the day when Juventus finally had a win in the competition, against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt, earned in the last minute after the Norwegian scored a penalty in the 87th. First points too for Benfica, the Portuguese side managed by José Mourinho, although they will have to win everything if they want to finish in the top 24.

These are the results of Tuesday's Champions League games and the times for Wednesday's games:



Ajax 0 - 2 Benfica



Galatasaray 0 - 1 Union Saint-Gilloise



Bodo/Glimt 2 - 3 Juventus



Napoli 2 - 0 Qarabag FK



Marseille 2 - 1 Newcastle



Borussia Dortmund 4 - 0 Villarreal



Chelsea 3 - 0 Barcelona



Manchester City 0 - 2 Leverkusen



Slavia Praha 0 - 0 Athletic Club



Champions League matches on Wednesday, November 26



Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Pafos vs Monaco: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Arsenal vs Bayern München: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atlético de Madrid vs Inter: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Frankfurt vs Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sporting CP vs Club Brugge: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

