Chelsea shocks Manchester City with stoppage-time goal by Enzo Fernández

HQ

Chelsea saved a last-minute draw against Manchester City, with Enzo Fernandéz scoring in the 93rd minute after a rebound, despite Donnarumma's efforts to save the first shot. Reijnders scored the first goal for Manchester City, but despite their dominance, they were unable to score a second goal and suffered the consequences. Chelsea win a difficult point at the Etihad Stadium in the week where they lost their manager, Enzo Maresca, with Calum McFarlane as interim manager.

The result is the same for both, but it tasted much better for Chelsea on a difficult time, while Manchester City suffered a hard blow for their league aspirations, following two draws in a row (and three matches without Haaland scoring).

On the other hand, Arsenal smile as they now stand six points clear above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Earlier on Sunday, Liverpool suffered a 2-2 draw to Fulham, which leaves them 14 points behind the leaders.

Premier League table as of Sunday January 4:



Arsenal: 48 points

Manchester City: 42 points

Aston Villa: 42 points

Liverpool: 34 points

Chelsea: 31 points

Manchester United: 31 points

