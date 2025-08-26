Chelsea make a 50 million euros offer for Barça's Fermín López

HQ

Fermín López, 22 years old, one of the key players from the young and hungry squad at FC Barcelona, where he joined in 2024, has caught the attention of many clubs around the world, and one in particular is ready to bid on the midfielder: Chelsea. According to The Athletic, Chelsea has made an offer to FC Barcelona, interested in the player.

Sport claims that the offer has already been sent and the club is thinking about it. It is a big one, 50 million euros, and it would put an end to their financial struggles. They are currently unable to comply to LaLiga's financial fair play rules, and several players, Szczesny, Gerard Martín y Roony Bardgjhi, have not yet been registered, as the club could only do it if other players leave: Iñaki Peña, Oriol Romeu and Héctor Fort.

A sale worth 50 million euros would facilitate their financial operations. It could also mean that Marc Casadó, who was also rumoured to be leaving the club as a sale, could stay. The problem is that, in theory, none of the players want to leave the club.

With less than a week before the summer transfer market ends, we will monitor the situation closely...